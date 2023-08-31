Woman Narrates How Dogs Attacked Her, Killed Her Baby

The mother of a newborn who was killed by two dogs in Osogbo, Osun State capital has narrated what transpired.

Speaking with newsmen on Thursday, the distressed mother, Nafisat Muhideen, revealed that she was on her way to buy drugs for both herself and her five-month-old baby Mariam when the incident took place.

According to her, Mariam, who was five months old on the day of the incident, was mauled to death by dogs after they jumped on her from behind and forced the baby.

Nafisat said, “My baby had catarrh earlier and I contracted it from her. I went out carrying her on my back to get drugs for her and myself too, because I was having a headache.

“As I was walking towards where I would get the drugs, I heard a sound from behind and by the time I turned around to check, the dogs jumped on me from behind.

“They dragged the baby off my back and were mauling her. I ran around calling for help but no one was around to help rescue her. I threw stones at the dogs but they refused to leave the baby. They kept attacking her.