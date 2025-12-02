Woman Nabbed For Allegedly Arranging Abduction Of Her 4-Year-Old Child In Kebbi

A four-year-old boy has been rescued in Kebbi State after police discovered that his mother allegedly arranged his abduction and demanded ransom from the child’s father.

The victim, Abdulmumini Surajo, went missing on November 26, in Koko Local Government Area. Later that day, his father received a call from an unknown woman demanding N5 million.

According to security sources, police detectives traced the number and found that the caller was 25-year-old Maryam Muhammad, a married woman from the same community.

“She was promptly arrested, and during interrogation, she confessed to the crime,” a security source told Zagazola. The child was rescued three days later.

“The boy was found on November 29 at about 6:08 p.m. in Mahuta, Fakai Local Government Area,” the source added. Police say the child was unharmed and has since been reunited with his family, while investigation continues.