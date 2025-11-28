Woman Killed In Shark Attack In Australia

A woman has died and a man has been seriously injured after they were attacked by a shark while swimming at a remote beach in the Australian state of New South Wales.

Police said the woman, believed to be aged in her 20s, died at the scene, while the man, also believed to be in his 20s, was airlifted to a hospital in Newcastle in critical condition.

Paramedics had been called to Kylies Beach, in Crowdy Bay National Park about 300km north of Sydney, early yesterday morning local time, police said.

Authorities praised a bystander who put a makeshift tourniquet on the man’s leg before the paramedics arrived, which “potentially saved his life”. “The courage from some bystanders is amazing in this situation,” NSW Ambulance Superintendent Josh Smyth told reporters.