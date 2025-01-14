Woman Inflicts Razor Blade Wounds On 10-Year-Old Boy For Stealing N600

Share

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested one Mrs Fatimah Odeale, who inflicted razor blade wounds on a 10-year-old boy, Olasunkanmi Oluwadamilare, for allegedly stealing N600.

The Command’s Spokesperson, CSP Omolola Odutola, who disclosed this in a statement in Abeokuta yesterday, explained that a delegation from the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools, Obada Oko, Abeokuta, led by the Coordinator, Moses Olagbegi, reported the incident yesterday.

She explained that the delegation came to the station with Oluwadamilare, a student of Dinamis Private School, Araromi area of Obada Oko, who had serious cuts on his hand.

“When questioned, the boy revealed that his guardian, Odeale from the Housing area of Obada Oko caused his injuries.

“She was arrested and admitted to using razor blade to inflict the wounds as punishment on the boy for stealing N600 to buy ice cream for his friends,” Odutola said.

The police spokesperson said that the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Ogunlowo, had ordered immediate investigation into the case, describing it as child abuse.

