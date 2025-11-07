Woman In Tears As New House Built With N10m Ikorodu Property Proceed Demolished

…. it’s a violation of court order – Falana

A businessman, Michael Adegor has explained how his mother sold her property in Ikorodu to build a new house in Oworonshoki, but the house was allegedly pulled down on the order of a monarch in the community The distraught Adegor said what pained him and his siblings most is the selling of their mother’s only property to fund the new one at Oworonshoki that wa nearing completion before it was demolished at midnight.

He told our correspondent that his mother who is close to her retirement, built the house to retire into and used part of the building for rent, but now left with nothing. It was learnt that two bulldozers were deployed for the exercise, accompanied by a large number of policemen who were fully armed.

It was also gathered that no fewer than 100 armed policemen fired teargas through the night to disperse residents’ attempt to resist the demolition, causing many residents including women, children and the old ones to sustain injuries.

Genesis

Adegor said when the first demolition started in September, it started from Ojileru Street, but the Landlord Association went to the office of the Lagos State building Control Agency to find out and know why there buildings were being demolished.

When the Landlord Association got to the LABSCA office, the chairman denied knowledge of the demolition, but the LABSCA chairman then called one Seye on phone to know if he’s the one that went to paste a demolition notice on people’s houses at Ojileru, the so called Seye said he will come to see the LABSCA chairman in his office, but the chairman insisted on knowing who sent him.

After back and forth, Seye said it was Oba of Oworonshoki that sent him to paste the notice, when they eventually met with the Monarch to know if he wants them to rebuy the land from him again, it took the Landlord Association three days before they could see the monarch.

Renovation

According to him, when the Landlord Association eventually met with the monarch he told them that what he wanted from them is to have standard and beautiful structures that befit the status of Lagos, because they are closer to the Lagoon, that what he wanted was modern house, not mud buildings, “then my mother had already finished her house and she had to go to Ikorodu to sell her only property for ten million naira to fund the Oworonshoki building.”

Adegor said her mother have completed the building at Oworonshoki, she had done the Plaster of Paris (POP), tiles and several other things in the building waiting for the house warming party when the house was demolished. As I speak with you now my mother is still in shock, she’s not balanced.

I am even praying that God should protect her, her blood pressure rises every day, she cries every time she remembers the loan she took.

Reacting to the claim of compensation, Adegor said: “It is a lie, nobody received compensation in our community, those who received compensation are not landlords, two among them were tenants who are working for the monarch. Unfortunately, my mother, siblings and I don’t have where to sleep, we are sleeping around every night. It’s unfortunate.”

Loan

Continuing, he said: Aside from the money made from the house my mother sold in Ikorodu, she also took loan to build the new house at Oworonshoki. The monarch was even using my mother’s house as a reference point that people should renovate their house like ours in the community, yet my mother’s house was demolished.

“Some landlords were even telling my mother that she has no problem, because of the manner the monarch talked to them that my mother’s house was the best. Just as if I had the premonition, I told her not to sell the Ikorodu property. The day the building was pulled down I begged my friends to take her away.”

He added that, every money he made with his siblings went into the building to assist their mother to have a befitting house. It was gathered that a toddler identified as Adenike fainted when a teargas canister was thrown into her parent’s apartment and several others residents fainted.

Late monarch

Another resident, Kayode Daniel said he was born into Adebare Street in Oworonshoki, but the community was given a notice of demolition about eight years ago during the reign of the father of the present monarch, that they wanted to make use of the land to build beautiful houses.

“It was those who sold the land for my late father that confronted the late monarch and the matter was resolved amicably, the late monarch also made attempts to demolish houses on the land then, it is the son that now accomplished his late father’s agenda.”

Daniel said what the present monarch told them in the community then was that they should renovate their houses to the standard of Lagos State, “that was what we were doing before they brought bulldozers to pull down people’s houses at midnight when everyone was fast asleep. “It was teargas canister that woke us up, suddenly everywhere became roudy in the community.

Since then we have become homeless, some people sell their household items so that it will not be destroyed by rain. We make makeshift to sleep outside for three days.

Nobody gave us compensation, they should come with the names of those who received the money. We have suffered a lot. “About 10 churches were demolish including two mosque, one of the pastor’s whose church was demolish died two days after the incident as a result of shock.

Another pastor begged his children to take him to Ijebu before his church was brought down, it was a very pathetic situation. A little girl fainted when a teargas canister was shot into her parent’s house. We lost a lot to the demolition.”

Police threatened to shot

An hairdresser who didn’t want her name in print told our correspondent that the police threatened to kill her husband when he begged them to allow him take some of their property before the demolition.

She said the policemen stormed the community midnight like armed robbers, the whole community had gone to bed when they started hearing gunshot from every corner of the community, thinking it was rival cults fighting, but it later dawned on them that it was policemen who were shooting.

“When my husband tried to salvage some of our items in the house, two policemen pointed gun at him threatening to shoot him. I begged them before they finally released him. My father’s house and my father in-law’s house were both demolished. Two of my freezers were stolen during the demolition. My husband and I were left with nothing.”

According to her, over 50 armed policemen fired teargas through the night to disperse those attempting to resist the demolition. They told us the operation had not ceased when they came in the morning. “We didn’t sleep at all.

They came back in the night after we stopped them in the morning. Even now, the demolition is still ongoing. More than 50 police officers were shooting teargas at people protesting as they pulled down our homes. We don’t know where to go. This is a grave injustice.”

Oba

When our correspondent visited the Palace of Oba Babatunde Soliu, Oloworo of Oworonshoki, he was told by a guard at the gate that the monarch is not expecting a journalist, that I should book appointment. However, an elderly man at the Palace gate who said he has no power to speak on the matter, denied involvement of the monarch in the exercise in the community.

Baale

The Baale of Oworonshoki, Chief Olorunwa Luwa, also condemned the exercise, insisting it was not sanctioned by any government authority. “If this were a government approved operation, it wouldn’t happen at midnight or 3 a.m. People with genuine property documents are losing their homes in this lawless exercise,” he said.

The demolitions have stopped but left scores of families are homeless and in shock over what he described as “a coordinated night assault” on their community.

Falana

Meanwhile, Human rights lawyer and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has accused the state government of demolishing at least 100 properties in Oworonsoki despite a restraining order from the court.

He said last Thursday, Justice Adegboyega Balogun of the State High Court issued an interim order stopping further demolition of properties in parts of Oworonsoki, following complaints by affected residents who denied receiving any compensation.

The judge granted the restraining order against the respondents and their agents or contractors from carrying out further demolitions or creating thirdparty interests over properties located on Ojileru Street, Ososa Extension, and Toluwalase Street within the Itesiwaju Ajumoni Community Development Area (CDA).

However, the state reportedly carried out the demolition, a situation Falana frowned at. In a statement, the senior lawyer said the recent demolition exercise has led many families to be displaced.