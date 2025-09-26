Woman In Spanish Cold Case Identified After 20 Years

A woman whose body was discovered in Spain more than 20 years ago has been identified through an international police campaign.

The woman was named yesterday as 31-year-old Russian citizen Liudmila Zavada.

She is the third person to be identified through the Operation Identify Me initiative, which was launched by police in 2023 in an effort to find the names of women who had been murdered or died in suspicious or unexplained circumstances in Europe.

The first case was a British woman murdered in Belgium, whose family identified after seeing a photograph of her tattoo in a BBC News report.