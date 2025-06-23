Woman Going To India For Fibroid Surgery Arrested With 2.20kg Cocaine At MMIA

Share

A 43-year-old female makeup artist, Adekoya Adebukonla Mary, who claimed to be travelling to India for a fibroid surgery, has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos after 2.20 kilograms of cocaine were discovered factory fitted in the walls of her bag.

The Agency’s Spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi, in a statement yesterday said the suspect was arrested on Monday, June 16, based on credible intelligence.

Under surveillance, Adekoya was allowed to check in her lug – gage and arrested at the point of boarding her Qatar Airways flight to India via Doha.

When her luggage was searched, two large parcels of cocaine weighing 2.20kg were found concealed in the walls of the suitcase she was carrying.

In her statement, she claimed she embarked on the trip for financial benefits, but under the pretext of going to India for surgery to remove fibroid from her stomach.

Further investigation revealed the suspect was recruited and funded by a drug baron currently at large, Akeem Ayinde Adekanbi, who owns Rockford Hotel, located in Sango area of Ogun State while he lives at Igbe Laara in Igbogbo area of Ikorodu, Lagos State.

Also, at a courier company in Lagos, NDLEA operatives of the Directorate of Operation and General Investigation (DOGI) on Thursday, June 19, intercepted a shipment of sewn female dresses containing 1.3kg Loud, a strong strain of cannabis, going to Bahrain, while at another courier firm the previous day, Wednesday, June 18, operatives uncovered 850grams of cocaine concealed in cloth hangers heading to Australia.

In Bauchi State, NDLEA officers acting on credible intelligence on Monday, June 16, arrested the duo of Ibrahim Galadima, 37, and Ibrahim Muhammed, 28, along BauchiDarazo road. A total of 1,013,000 pills of opioids namely: tramadol, diazepam and exol-5 were recovered from them.

