Woman Faces Trial For Unlawful Possession Of 7200kg Of Pangolin Scales

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) has arraigned a woman, Marcus Catherine Amaka, by operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) before Justice Yellim Bogoro of a Federal High Court in Lagos over alleged unlawful possession and dealing in pangolin scales, an endangered wildlife species.

Amaka was docked on a 2-count charge of conspiracy and illegal possession of 179 sacks of pangolin scales, weighing 7,200 kilograms.

She however pleaded not guilty to the charge following which the prosecution’s lawyer, Vivian Aigbadon, requested for a trial date and urged the court to remand the defendant in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS) pending the conclusion of the matter.

Responding, the defence lawyer, Blessing Awachuo, drew the court’s attention to a bail motion filed on behalf of his client. After listening to parties’ submissions on the bail motion, Justice Bogoro admitted the defendant to bail under specific terms and conditions.

The judge also ordered that the defendant should remain in the custody of the NCoS until she meets the bail requirements. During the proceedings, NCS lawyer informed the court that the alleged offences were committed on August 8, 2024, at Iperu in Ogun State and Ikeja in Lagos.

The defendant, allegedly working with accomplices who are currently at large, was said to have been found in possession of the prohibited wildlife products.

The prosecutor stated that the actions contravened Section 516 of the Criminal Code Act, Cap. C38, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, and Section 7(3) of the National Environmental (Protection of Endangered Species in International Trade) Regulations, punishable under Section 7(4) of the same Act.

The 2-count charge against the defendant reads as thus: “That you, Marcus Catherine Amaka, Adult, Female, and others now at large, on or about the 8th day of August 2024, at Iperu and Ikeja, Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did conspire among yourselves to commit a felony, to wit: having 179 sacks of Pangolin Scales, weighing 7,200 Kilograms, being products of an endangered wildlife specimen, and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 516 of the Criminal Code Act, Cap. C38, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004..

“That you, Marcus Catherine Amaka, Adult, Female, and others now at large, on or about the 8th day of August 2024, at Iperu and Ikeja, Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, were found to have 179 sacks of Pangolin Scales, weighing 7,200 Kilograms, a specimen of endangered wildlife species prohibited in the First Schedule of the Endangered Species Act, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 7(3) of the National Environmental (Protection of Endangered Species in International Trade) Regulations, 201 and punishable under Section 7(4) of the same Act.” Further hearing in the matter has been adjourned to March 18, 2025, for trial.

