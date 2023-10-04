Woman Drags Ondo Govt To Court Over Disappearance Of Son In Juvenile Home

Six years after she dropped her son in the custody of Ondo State Juvenile home, a widow, Mrs Opeyemi Adegboyega has dragged the State Government before an Akure High Court over the ‘disappearance’ of his child, Oluwaseun Omoniyi, in the custody of the Home, Akure.

The suit filed by her lawyer, Mr Oju Kekemeke has as defendants the State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development and the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.

Adegboyega, in the suit, sought an order of the court directing the defendants to account for the whereabouts of Omoniyi Oluwaseun whose disappearance occurred while in the custody of the State Juvenile Home under the supervision of the Ondo State Ministry of Women Affairs.

She also sought an order from the court to direct the defendants to pay her a sum of N50 million as “exemplary and aggravated damages”, and N40 million as general damages for the excruciating pain, anguish, personal loss, and psychological trauma caused by the negligent act of the defendants, as well as N5 million damages as “cost of this action.”

Also, she sought a court order that 15 percent interest per annum be paid on the judgment sum from the date of the judgment until the judgment sum is finally liquidated.

The claimant, who lost her husband, some months ago, said the victim was admitted into the juvenile home in 2017 when he was three months old while she was in a hospital receiving treatment.

While she was in the hospital receiving treatment, she said her three children (including the victim) were state juvenile home which offered to take care of custody of her three children to enable her to follow up on her treatment.

She said her mother agreed to leave just the victim, three months old at that time and the youngest of her children.

Upon her full recovery a month after, she said she went back to the juvenile home with her mother, to demand for her baby boy, but she was told that her child had died and the corpse had been deposited at the mortuary of the State Specialist Hospital.

On getting to the state hospital, she was told that the hospital did not receive any corpse of a child from the Ondo State Juvenile Home at that period and all petitions on the matter to the state Governor Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, the Ministry of Women Affairs and the Department of State Services had yielded no result.

Kekemeke, who filed the suit on her behalf vowed that the matter would be pursued until her client got justice.

His words “Unfortunately, the system took advantage of Opeyemi Adegboyega’s medical condition at the time, therefore the system will be held accountable for this flagrant breach of public duty,”