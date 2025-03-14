Woman Dies After Jumping Off Third Mainland Bridge

Share

On Thursday, a yet-to-be-identified woman lost her life after she reportedly jump off the Third Mainland Bridge into the University of Lagos (UNILAG) waterfront.

New Telegraph gathered that the tragic incident occurred around 3 p.m., with Marine Police officers from the Akoka division being alerted about an hour later.

Following the incident the rescue team pulled her out of the water and transported her to the UNILAG shore, where medical personnel examined her but unfortunately, she was confirmed dead at the scene.

Authorities revealed that no form of identification was found on her, making it difficult to determine her identity.

Her remains have been taken to the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) morgue in Yaba for autopsy and preservation.

The Lagos State Police Command has launched an investigation into the incident, urging anyone with information about the deceased to come forward.

The circumstances surrounding her actions remain unclear, and law enforcement is working to piece together the details leading up to the tragedy.

This incident adds to the growing concern over mental health and suicide prevention in Nigeria.

Authorities encourage individuals experiencing distress to seek professional help and support from friends, family, or mental health organizations.

