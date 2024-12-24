New Telegraph

December 24, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 24, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Foreign
  3. Woman Dies After…

Woman Dies After Being Set On Fire On NYC Subway

A man has been arrested in New York City in connection with the death of a woman who was set on fire on a subway train in Brooklyn.

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch described the incident on Sunday as “one of the most depraved crimes one person could possibly commit against another human being”.

She said the woman was on a stationary F train to Brooklyn when she was approached by a man who used a lighter to ignite her clothing, reports the BBC.

The victim died at the scene, she said, adding that the suspect had been arrested following a tip-off from a group of high school students as he rode the subway later on Sunday.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Flight Attendant Seriously Injured After Falling From Plane
Read Next

Guatemala Police Clash With Jewish Sect Over 160 At-Risk Children
Share
Copy Link
×