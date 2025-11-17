Woman Dead, 6 Injured As Bus Crashes Into Parked Tipper In Lagos

A woman was confirmed dead, and six others severely injured yesterday after a commercial bus crashed into a stationary tipper truck at Majidun, inward Ogolonto, opposite the MRS Filling Station in Ikorodu.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), said the crash occurred in the early hours of the day when a Volkswagen commercial bus with registration number EPE 494 XM reportedly suffered sudden brake failure.

The vehicle, chartered to convey passengers to a programme in Ogijo, was said to have been travelling at high speed before the driver lost control and crashed into the truck, which had parked by the roadside to purchase diesel.

LASTMA officials confirmed that the impact killed an adult female passenger on the spot. Five other women and one man sustained severe injuries.

The casualties were immediately taken to Benic Special Hospital, while the deceased was handed over to security personnel and transferred to the General Hospital, Ikorodu, for formal documentation.

According to the LASTMA director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Adabayo Taofiq, the operatives had apprehended both the tipper truck driver, who allegedly attempted to flee, and the commercial bus driver.

They were subsequently handed over to officers at the Ipakodo Police Division for further investigation. LASTMA’s General Manager, Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, expressed deep sorrow over the fatal crash and extended condolences to the family of the deceased.

Bakare-Oki cautioned motorists against excessive speeding, stressing that high speed diminishes a driver’s ability to respond to sudden mechanical faults or unexpected hazards. He reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to safeguarding lives and promoting safer road habits across the state.