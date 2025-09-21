Woman Conceals Drug In Butt Pad, NDLEA Intercepts Cocaine In Phone Chargers

A businesswoman, Okolonkwo Ebere Theresa, was on Sunday, September 14, arrested by Aviation Security Officers of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) in collaboration with operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the screening point of Terminal 2 of the Lagos Airport for concealing illicit drugs in her underwear while attempting to board a Qatar Airways flight to Doha, Qatar.

After a thorough search, two parcels of white crystalline substance that later tested positive to methamphetamine with a total weight of 1.40 kilograms were recovered from her butt pad underwear. During preliminary interrogation, Ebere claimed she trades in used clothing and also operates a POS business in Enugu, where she was recruited into the illicit drug business.

At the NAHCO export shed of the Lagos airport, NDLEA operatives on Monday, September 15, intercepted a consignment of food items used to conceal 40 wraps of methamphetamine weighing 2.30 kilograms, heading to Hong Kong via Turkish Airlines. A 59-year-old suspect, Umelo Ifeanyi Venatus, who presented the consignment as part of consolidated cargo, has been taken into custody.

Another consignment of illicit drugs packaged for export to Europe was intercepted by NDLEA operatives at a courier company in Lagos on Thursday, September 18. During a thorough examination of the shipment, seven pieces of phone chargers destined for New Zealand were found to contain 257 grams of cocaine.

In Adamawa State, no fewer than 233,800 pills of tramadol were recovered in three separate raids, with two suspects arrested. A total of 195,600 pills of the opioid were recovered from an abandoned Toyota Sienna vehicle in Mayo Belwa, Yola South, on Wednesday, September 17. Another suspect, Rita Zira, was apprehended in Jambutu, Jimeta-Yola, where 27,900 pills of tramadol were discovered in her bedroom. Similarly, Halilu Abubakar, 22, was arrested with 10,300 pills of the same substance at the Namtari checkpoint in Yola on Saturday, September 20.

Also in Zamfara State, NDLEA operatives supported by members of the Community Protection Guards (CPG) seized no fewer than 109 bags of skunk, a strain of cannabis, weighing 1,099.4 kilograms. The consignment was being conveyed in a Mitsubishi Canter truck with registration number LRN 568XB by a 40-year-old suspect, Hammed Danladi Aliyu, along Gummi-Daki Takwas Road on Saturday, September 20, and was headed to a village called Company in Gummi Local Government Area.

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), commended the officers and men of the MMIA, DOGI, Adamawa, Zamfara, Edo, Taraba, and Yobe Commands for the various successful operations. He urged them and their colleagues across the country to sustain the ongoing balanced approach to the agency’s drug control efforts.