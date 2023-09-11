Woman Collapses, Dies On Lagos Mile 2 Bridge

A yet-to-be-identified woman has reportedly collapsed and died in the Mile 2 area of Lagos State.

According to eyewitnesses, the woman was walking across the bridge when she suddenly collapsed and passed away on Monday, September 11.

A commercial motorcycle rider who is privy to the development said, “She was about to get on a motorcycle when she suddenly collapsed. Initially, I thought it was a simple fall, but it became evident that something was terribly wrong when she stopped breathing.”

It was reported that at the time of filing this report, the identity of the deceased woman remained unknown.

Authorities in Lagos State are seeking to identify the dead while conducting investigations into her death’s circumstances.