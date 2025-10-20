Woman Bags 7 Years Jail Term For Human Trafficking

A Bayelsa State High Court has sentenced a 29-year-old woman, Mariam Omokiri, from Delta State to seven years in prison for human trafficking. She was also fined N1 million for trafficking, exporting, and promoting prostitution of young girls.

The judgement was sequel to a charge filed against Omokiri by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP). Omokiri was arraigned in January for organising and trafficking four girls from Bayelsa to Mali and Senegal for prostitution.

In her judgement, Justice Doris Adokeme, citing the prosecution’s evidence, said the offences violated Sections 13, 14, and 18 of the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act, 2015. She emphasized that human trafficking is a serious crime that tarnishes the country’s international image.

Reacting to the ruling, Acting NAPTIP Commander in Bayelsa, Fadewara Timiebiowei, represented by Charles Emomotimi, said the verdict sends a clear message that Bayelsa is not a safe haven for traffickers. He urged parents and guardians to report all forms of human trafficking to NAPTIP and other security agencies.