Woman Arrested For Stabbing Younger Sibling To Death

A 30-year-old woman has been taken into custody by the Lagos State Police Command following the fatal stabbing of her 18-year-old younger sister during a domestic argument in the Agege area of the state. Security consultant and counter insurgency expert, Zagazola Maka- ma, announced her arrest yesterday in a post on his official X account.

The incident, which has shocked residents and highlighted the dangers of escalating family conflicts, occurred on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, at approximately 8:20 p.m. at No. 22 Anikulapo Street, Pen Cin- ema, Agege.

According Makama, who shared details from reliable sources on his official X account, the altercation involved sisters Mary Ibekwe, 30, and Favour Uka, 18. A disagreement between the two reportedly spiraled into a physical confrontation.

“In the course of the altercation, Mary Ibekwe allegedly stabbed her younger sister with a knife on the left side of her chest,” a source close to the investigation told Makama. The victim was quickly rushed to Blue Cross Hospital in Ogba for emergency medical attention, but was pronounced dead by the doctor on duty.

A team of detectives promptly visited both the crime scene and the hospital, where the body was inspected, photographed, and later transferred to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) in Ikeja for a full autopsy. Mary Ibekwe was arrested shortly afterward and is now in police custody.

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed that a thorough investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances leading to the tragedy, including the root cause of the sisters’ disagreement.