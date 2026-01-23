Social media influencer Popoola Joke has publicly acknowledged the role music executive Don Jazzy played in her recent relocation to the United Kingdom (UK), thanking him for a cash gift that helped make the move a reality.

Joke’s message of appreciation comes several months after a moment that went viral in May 2025, when she joined an online trend by tagging Don Jazzy in a post encouraging followers to ask celebrities for ₦1 million.

In response, the Mavin Records founder surprised her by sending the requested amount.

Shortly after, Don Jazzy reportedly noticed that Joke’s bank balance stood at just ₦67 and decided to go further, adding an extra ₦5 million.

He jokingly referred to the low balance as “Unhealthy,” a comment that sparked widespread reactions across social media at the time.

Sharing an update on X after settling in the UK, Joke expressed heartfelt gratitude to the music mogul, crediting his generosity as a major factor in her journey abroad.

She described the support as life-changing and offered prayers for Don Jazzy, thanking him for his kindness and continued impact on people’s lives.

The gesture once again highlighted Don Jazzy’s reputation for philanthropy, which has repeatedly drawn public attention and praise online.