Woman Allegedly Jumps Into River From Moving Boat

The Lagos State Police Command has disclosed that a woman who boarded a boat from Igando, Lagos State, to Ogun allegedly leapt into the river from the moving vessel.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the Command’s spokesman who confirmed the incident to reporters on Sunday evening said the rescue personnel were already searching for the woman.

Hundeyin added that a local privy to the development, Rasaq by name reported the incident to the Igando Police Division on Sunday at 8:00 a.m.

According to him, the incident happened about 10:00 p.m. on Saturday when one Folashade Nimotalahi, of an unknown address, boarded a boat from their Isuti Jet, Isuti Road, Igando in Lagos, bound for Totowu in Ogun.

“There were 12 passengers on board. Suddenly, the woman removed the life jacket she was wearing and jumped into the river.

“She left behind one nylon bag containing a bottle of sniper, Alimosho General Hospital cards and some drugs,” the spokesperson quoted Rasaq as saying in his report.

The PPRO also said, however, that the detectives from the division responded quickly to the event.

He further added that a search team had been dispatched to recover the deceased and that the inquiry was still underway as they attempted to contact the family.