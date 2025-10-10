Woman Accuses Ex-Lover, Wife Of Killing Son After They Declared Him Missing

I didn’t kill my son for ritual –father

…RULAAC accuses police of shielding father

A mother of three, Mrs Mercy Joseph has accused her ex-lover and his wife of using her 13-year-old son, Joel Ozaveshe Odimboro, for something untoward, which is why the father claimed he went missing with no meaningful explanation of how he got missing.

The distraught mother told our correspondent that Joel went missing days after reuniting with his father, Taye Odimboro, following years of abandonment of the boy in her custody. Mrs Joseph said the defence of Odimboro’s and his wife was that Joel used to beg for food from his school mates and also steals meat at home which is the reason he has been missing from home since May 2025.

The Odimboro’s claimed that because Joel was afraid of being beaten for begging food in school and stealing meat at home he ran from home. But, the mother explained that it was not tenable, “there is much to the missing of my son.” She said since the disappearance of her son she has been having sleepless nights, with his siblings always asking of him. My husband and I are suspecting a foul play due to the couple’s disposition on the matter.

“After the boy went missing, the father promised to produce him. But the promise was never followed through, because the police allegedly indulged him in a delayed trick.”

Genesis

Mrs Joseph said she met Joel’s father as a young girl and while dating him she got pregnant for him which resulted in the birth of Joel and she has been the only one taking care of the boy from infancy till he turned 13-years. She said after a while she got married to another person who accepted Joel as his son and he lived with her and the stepfather all his life, but that last year, the biological father, Mr. Odimboro, pleaded to allow him know who his biological father is.

It was because of that she allowed Joel to meet with his father, even though Odimboro has never been a responsible father to the boy, not even for the upkeep since he was bor. “Even his school fees I paid.” She said when the pressure was much on her, she and her husband on August 3, 2024, reluctantly allowed Joel to stay with his father, Mr. Odimboro. “Less than a year later, he claimed the boy went missing and since then we have not seen Joel. Odimboro never showed any remorse and he is not feeling concerned.”

However, he said this was the third time the boy will be runnung away from the house, which is why he was not concerned. “After Odimboro took Joel away from me he never allowed me to talk to him, he only allowed my sister and she was doing that always to know the welfare of the boy.”

Missing

She said on June 5, 2025, her younger sister called Joel’s father to check on the boy, only for him to tell her that Joel cannot be accessed for now and my sister inquired from him what was happening. “Odimboro told my sister that Joel had been missing for some weeks that he cannot find him.

My sister then asked him what he has done to get the boy back, he said he had reported the matter to the police and that they promised to return him, my sister then called me and narrated the whole issue to me, I then informed my husband about what my sister told me about Joel.”

She said: “My husband then called Odimboro to confirm if what he said was actually true. He told my husband that it was true but that policemen are helping him to search for him. Odimboro told my husband that he has gone to Joel’s school to also report the incident to the school management and that if they find him they should take him to police custody immediately.

“It was after Joel’s father narrated the issue to my husband that my husband went to Mowe Police Station to make a report of a missing person, when my husband got to Mowe Police Division he was told that the division was not the jurisdiction that will handle such case.

“I then called Odimboro’s wife to ask and know how Joel went missing, she said Joel just left the house because he was afraid of being beaten for begging for food in school and stealing meat at home and the matter has been reported at Ajuwon Police Station and that they were also helping them to get Joel back home.

“On Sunday, June 8, I went to Ajuwon Police Station myself to also report the incident, but I was told I cannot report the matter, because he was not in my custody when he went missing, it should be the father of boy. “That was why I gave them Odimboro’s phone number to call him from Ajuwon Police Station, when he was called, he told the police I have no right to report the matter to them, one of the policemen asked him on phone if I was not the mother of the boy, that I have right to report the matter and he was told to report to the police station the following day to tell them what he knows about the missing Joel or they will come to his house.”

Detained

“On June 9, when Odimboro reported at Ajuwon Police Station he was detained for not giving reasonable details of how the boy went missing in his custody. “The following day, he was bailed with undertaking that he will provide the missing boy on or before June 30, or he will be arrested and charged to court over the matter. “After he was bailed, I informed my lawyer who later wrote a petition to the police station.

Thinking Ajuwon Police Station will do the needful in getting the boy back. “As time passed, I didn’t see my son and I also didn’t hear from Odimboro, my lawyer then advised me to write another petition to the Area Command at Ota in Ogun State. The Area Command called the Divisional Police Officer at Ajuwon in our presence and told him to arrest and prosecute Odimboro.

The DPO then told the Area Commander that Odimboro didn’t write his house address and it will be difficult for them to locate his house and get him arrested let alone prosecute him.

Report to Police

“What is most shocking is that the father, in whose custody Joel was, failed to raise any alarm. He did not report the disappearance to the police. He did not inform me the mother of the missing of my son. Instead, he carried on as though nothing happened until I and my sister discovered, we were surprised that Joel had been missing for months without trace.”

Accuse

“On June 17, the Investigation Police Officer called me to report to the station which I did. When I got there the following day, the IPO said Odimboro’s wife came to report me that they were suspecting that Joel is in my custody, saying they were coming to search my house. While I was still at the station, a former Obalende council chairman called the IPO, telling him to investigate the matter well, but the IPO told him he cannot tell him what do as a police officer.

“I was told to go and return the following day, while at the station I waited for Odimboro and his wife, but they didn’t come to the police station, only for Odimboro to call that he was not in town and his wife was sick that she would not be able to make it to the police station that day. “After the police threatened him, Odimboro’s wife later came to the police station around 7pm and went to see the DPO.

After back and forth the DPO said the matter should be transferred to Zone 2 Command, and I suspect that it is the former council chairman that did it. That was how we found ourselves again at the Zone 2 Command, Onikan. “When I met with the AIG Zone 2, I narrated how the case happened, and I told him that I am suspecting a foul play in the matter, that it seems that Odimboro has used the boy for something.”

Zone 2 Command

“On Friday, June 19, I received a message via Whatsapp that I am being invited for questioning over a petition written against me for child stealing conspiracy, child abduction, false information to the police and breach of peace from Zone 2, Command. The following day I went there with my lawyer. I met with the Police Officer in charge of the case, he took my statement and asked me to come back the following day.

Cover up

“After we left the office of the AIG we went to the IPO’s office and he told me he wanted to send signal to Ogun State Police Command and Ajuwon Police Station, the IPO told me to go and come back, since then I have not heard from the police on the signal he claimed he wanted to send. I want my son back.”

Claim of innocence

Reacting to the allegations against him, Mr. Taye Odimboro wondered how I he can use his first son as a man for ritual, “it is a lie, Joel is still with the mother.” Odimboro said he was 100 percent sure that it is the mother who came to take Joel back, because when Joel was given to him, it was on the roadside. “

After he went missing, I searched everywhere, even to the house address Mrs Joseph gave me, I couldn’t locate it, it was fake address. She is the one who abducted Joel.” He said: “It was my ex-lover’s husband that brought Joel for me by the roadside and left, my house was traced and the boy taken away and his school bag was dropped in front of my house. I believe she came back to take him because I was accused of not taking care of him properly.

Now she wants to use my son against me at the police station. “When the boy got missing, we went to Ajuwon police and Zone 2 Command, where the case is being handled now.

This is a woman who accused me of not being responsible, when she was pregnant I did take full responsibility of her and the baby, because she wants to nail me she’s now saying I am not responsible, I never used my son for any ritual purposes and I didn’t kill him.

“After giving birth to the boy, the baby didn’t spend 21 days in my house, before the mother took him away. Now she’s married to another man. I didn’t have anything to do with former Chairman Obalende council, he was only my boss.”

Human right

Executive Director, Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC), Okechukwu Nwanguma in a statement said when a child disappears, society is supposed to stop in its tracks. The police, as the primary custodian of law and order, are expected to respond with urgency, transparency, and diligence.

Sadly, in Nigeria, even the disappearance of a child can be trivialised, politicised, and undermined by power play and corruption. Nwanguma said when the father of the boy was confronted; Mr. Odimboro promised the police at Ajuwon Division, Ogun State, that he would produce the child by June 30. He failed to do so.

Instead of cooperating, he went to file counter-petitions and sought to malign the mother, “this is a classic diversionary tactics. “He said the case is no longer just about Joel. It is about whether the Nigerian police can be trusted to defend the most vulnerable. When the system bends to protect suspects at the expense of victims, justice collapses, and the public loses faith in law enforcement.”