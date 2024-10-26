Woman Accuses Chris Brown Of Rape On Diddy’s Yacht

Share

Multiple women have come forward to detailed their alleged connection and experiences with American R&B singer, Chris Brown.

This was according to a new documentary titled Chris Brown: A History of Violence.

A woman identified as Jane Doe claims that the singer raped her in 2020, which his attorneys denied in the documentary.

Doe said in the documentary that she had just moved to Los Angeles to pursue a dance career.

She claims she got a call on Dec. 30 from someone she knew who invited her to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ yacht.

She claims she met Chris Brown at the party and went to meet him to help her in her career.

“We had talked, and he had handed me a drink. I’m not even sure… this is when my memory starts getting a little bit weird.”

“I don’t remember if I saw him pour it, but I just drank it and he just handed me another drink. As I was standing there, I did start to feel tired and my body was feeling a little heavy.” She stated.

Doe further claimed that Brown then brought her to a bedroom.

“I remember I did lay back and I’m like, ‘Why can’t I get up?’ Next thing I know he was on top of me and I couldn’t move and I said ‘No’ and then I felt him… next thing I knew he was inside me.” She added.

In the documentary, Brown’s attorneys said Doe’s claims were completely fabricated

However, Doe’s lawyer, Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, is representing her again.

In a statement, Mitchell-Kidd says, “I adore my client and I believe what happened to her is 100% true.

