Woman Accused Of Manhood Theft In Abuja Recount Ordeal

A woman who narrowly escaped a mob attack after being accused of stealing a man’s genitals in Gosa, a village along Airport Road in Abuja, Rahab Emmanuel, has shared her own part o the story

The 37-year-old housewife while recounting her ordeal narrated how the mob targeted her after a man accused her of making his manhood vanish.

Speaking with the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Commissioner for Public Complaints Commission (PCC), Ezekiel Musa Dalhatu, Rahab Emmanuel, a mother of four children, vehemently denied any involvement in the accusation.

She, however, insisted that she was innocent of the allegations.

She explained that as she was leaving the kiosk to buy the biscuit, the mob descended upon her, accusing her of stealing a man’s manhood. She expressed confusion and frustration about the situation, emphasizing that she had no knowledge of the manhood disappearance or any involvement in such an incident.

She explained that while moving around trying to trace the house of the woman who invited her, the man who gave her the N200 raised a false alarm claiming that his manhood had stopped functioning and she was the suspect.

“I was going round looking for the woman’s house that asked me to come and wash clothes for her, the man now followed me and raised alarm, accusing me of having done something as he claimed that his manhood was not functioning again. I told him I didn’t know anything and my hands were clean.

“Upon hearing about the incident, youths in their large numbers rushed to the vigilante office where I went to report the matter, tied my hands and started beating me. Before then, when I picked up my phone to call my husband, they seized the phone,” Emmanuel told the commissioner who visited her in order to get her own side of the incident.

She explained that her husband was alerted by some neighbors who recognized her, and he quickly arrived at the scene before reporting the incident to the police.

In response to the incident, the FCT Commissioner for PCC emphasized that the matter was under the jurisdiction of the Trade More Police Division. He urged the police authorities to take swift action to ensure justice for the woman.

Recall that the City & Crime, the FCT Commissioner of Police (CP), Haruna Garba, issued a warning against resorting to jungle justice for individuals accused of stealing manhood in the FCT. He emphasized that approximately 65% of such cases were found to be based on false allegations.