Wolves Head Coach, Vítor Pereira, has expressed his delight with Super Eagles striker, Tolu Arokodare, following his goal against Chelsea FC.

New Telegraph reports that the EFL Cup produced a thrilling encounter on Wednesday night, when Chelsea defeated Wolves 4-3 at the Molineux.

The home team conceded three times in the first half, before Nigerian striker Tolu Arokodare led the fight back in the second half, reducing the deficit in the 47th minute.

It was the forward’s second goal for Wolves in the Carabao Cup. Pereira confirmed Arokodare is getting up to speed for the club and is now ready to contribute consistently.

Wolves Boss Hails Arokodare

Speaking in a viral statement, Pereira told the club’s official website, “It’s normal because now he has more training with us.

“His fitness is better now than before, he understands what we need from him, and he is more connected with his teammates, and he is ready to help us”.

Wolves remain winless in the Premier League this season, and will be desperate to end that disastrous run when they travel to Craven Cottage to face Fulham on Saturday.

Arokodare will be keen to break into the starting lineup on a consistent basis and replicate the form he showed at Genk that made him such a hot comodity.