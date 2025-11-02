Wolves Sacks Coach After Horrendous Start To Season

Wolves’ have sacked their head coach, Vitor Pereira, after failing to win any of their first 10 Premier League games this season.

Pereira’s sacking comes only 45 days after he signed a new three-year contract at Wolves despite them being bottom at the time, having lost their first four league games.

The Premier League’s bottom club said under-21 coach James Collins and under-18 coach Richard Walker will take training as they finalise the appointment of a new boss, with all eight members of Pereira’s backroom staff also departing.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the defeat at Craven Cottage followed a first-half red card to defender Emmanuel Agbadou, with Pereira subjected to chants of “You’re getting sacked in the morning” by the travelling fans.

The loss followed a 4-3 defeat to Chelsea in the Carabao Cup fourth round on Wednesday and left the Midlands club with only two points from their first 10 Premier League games of the season, eight points from safety.

No club has ever survived with two or fewer points at this stage of a Premier League season.

READ ALSO:

Their poor form has continued under the former Porto boss, with Wolves the only winless side in England’s top four divisions.

Pereira appeared to argue with Wolves supporters after last weekend’s 3-2 loss to Burnley at Molineux, with fans chanting “you’re getting sacked in the morning” for the first time.

Pereira was appointed by Wolves as Gary O’Neil’s successor in December 2024 when they were second bottom and steered them to a 16th-placed finish, 17 points clear of the relegation zone.

All eight of Pereira’s backroom staff have also left the club, with Under-21 head coach James Collins and U18 head coach Richard Walker set to take training while the club finalise the appointment of a new first-team head coach.

Executive chairman Jeff Shi said, “Vitor and his team worked tirelessly for Wolves and helped guide us through a challenging period last season, for which we are grateful.

“Unfortunately, the start to this season has been a disappointment and, despite our strong desire to give the head coach time and matches to find an improvement, we have reached a point where we must make a change.

“We thank Vitor and his staff for their efforts and wish them the very best for the future.”

Pereira was damning of Saturday’s defeat to Fulham, describing it as the worst of his tenure.

He said: “It was the worst, in my opinion. Today I felt my team were not in condition, not at the level to face Fulham.

“Tactically, with some mistakes, technically we were not at the best level, we lost a lot of passes.

“We conceded the first goal, but after the red card, it was very difficult. We need to have a conversation to understand what happened today.

“I cannot come here to have answers for everyone. I must talk to my players to understand what the problem was today. I can say to you I am doing my best and working hard. I cannot control time or the confidence the club has.

“But my staff and I are trying everything to help the team perform and get results.”