Wolves Plot Aaron Ramsdale Move

Aaron Ramsdale could soon be playing regular football again with Wolves pondering a bid.

The 25-year-old stopper made his first Premier League appearance since September 3 yesterday in Arsenal’s narrow 1-0 win at Brentford and endured a few hairy moments.

David Raya, who usurped Ramsdale as Gunners No1 when joining on loan from Brentford, was ineligible to face his parent club but is expected to go straight back into Mikel Arteta’s side.

And Ramsdale who has made no secret of his desire for more minutes could exit the Emirates in January, according to reports.

There are claims that Wolves are ready to cash in on their current custodian Jose Sa this winter, with Saudi Pro League clubs eyeing a £35million move for the Portuguese ace.

Gary O’Neil is reportedly willing to sanction Sa’s switch and has earmarked England international Ramsdale as his preferred replacement.

Any deal is likely to be an initial loan with an option to make things permanent next summer, with Ramsdale’s contract in North London running until June 2026.

A switch would give the former Sheffield United star a platform to secure his place in Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad for Euro 2024.