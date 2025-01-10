Wolves, Ipswich Join Race To Sign Iheanacho

Share

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Ipswich Town are in talks to sign Nigerian striker, Kelechi Iheanacho. The 28-year-old, who plays for Sevilla in Spain, has been allowed to leave on loan during the January transfer window.

Iheanacho moved to Sevilla for free from Leicester City last summer but has struggled to make an impact, scoring just three goals in 11 games.

Despite this, his past success in the Premier League has caught the attention of several clubs, with Wolves and Ipswich leading the race to bring him back to England.

Both clubs are fighting to avoid relegation, currently sitting in 17th and 18th place in the Premier League. They believe Iheanacho’s experience and goal-scoring ability could boost their chances of staying in the league.

For Iheanacho, returning to England could be a chance to revive his career after a difficult time in Spain. The Nigerian international performed well in the Premier League during his time with Leicester City, where his goals and creativity were crucial.

Talks are still ongoing, but Wolves and Ipswich are keen to secure Iheanacho’s services. Fans of both teams are hopeful he can provide the extra push needed to improve their fortunes this season.

