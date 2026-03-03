Wolves Battle Liverpool As Everton, Burnley Clash In Survival Fight

Basement side Wolves face a stern test at Molineux as Liverpool come to town, determined to keep pace in the race for the Top Four. Wolves are 14 points from safety and six behind Burnley, but recent displays under Rob Edwards show they still have fight.

They recovered from two goals down to draw with Arsenal and beat Aston Villa 2-0 last weekend. However, with time running out, attention may soon shift to the FA Cup, where they face Liverpool again days later.

Liverpool, under Arne Slot, have been ruthless against struggling sides. Their only away loss to a bottom-half team was against Crystal Palace.

They arrive on a four-game winning run, including a 5-2 victory over West Ham United, and have kept clean sheets in their last two away league games.

While both teams often start cautiously, Liverpool’s strength in the second half could prove decisive. Elsewhere, Everton return to the Hill Dickinson Stadium seeking to improve their poor home form despite a fine 3-2 away win over Newcastle United.

Only Arsenal have earned more away points this season, yet Everton have taken just 16 points from 14 home matches and are still searching for a home win in 2026.