Wolverhampton Wanderers have confirmed the appointment of Rob Edwards as their new manager on a three-and-a-half-year deal, following the dismissal of Vitor Pereira.

New Telegraph reports that Edwards has left Championship side Middlesbrough, who he joined as head coach in June, to take over at Molineux.

Wolves dismissed Pereira on 2 November and, after initially having an approach to speak to Edwards rejected by Boro, they were granted permission to speak to the 42-year-old last week as the two clubs agreed a compensation deal.

Edwards, who previously managed Luton Town in the Premier League, played 111 times for Wolves between 2004 and 2008.