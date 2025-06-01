Wolverhampton Business School Hosts Conference On Future-ready Workforce

Share

Wolverhampton Business School has hosted its first International HR Day Conference, drawing professionals and experts globally to address the future of human resources.

The event, themed “Building a Future Ready Workforce: Embracing Diversity, Technology and Sustainable Practices in the Global Landscape,” united HR practitioners, academics, and industry leaders to explore evolving workforce challenges.

The conference opened with remarks from Vikki Potts, Director of Wolverhampton Business School, who stressed the necessity of global collaboration in reshaping work paradigms. Shila Malthora, the University’s Director of HR and Interim Chief of People, shared her career journey, underscoring leadership resilience in dynamic environments.

Keynote speaker Deji Ajibola, HR Director at Guinness Nigeria and a GPHR, FCIPD credential holder, highlighted HR’s critical role in fostering inclusive, tech-driven growth. Tracy Evans, Group HR & Quality Director at Pertemps Network Group, followed with strategies for aligning HR with business transformation, while Prof. Jenni Jones advocated for sustainable academia-industry partnerships to equip future HR leaders.

Two panel sessions spurred dynamic discussions. The first addressed “Leveraging Technology for Workforce Transformation and Sustainable Practices” featuring insights from Joanna Grocott, Leighton Hughes, Dee Roberts-Molloy, Diana Levi, Danica Williams, James Amphlett, Sukhvinder Singh, and Dr. Jan Firth. The second panel explored “Navigating Remote Work, Upskilling Strategies, and Ethical Considerations in Workforce Technology”, with contributions from Dr. Nicky Adams, Tinuke Bosun-Okusaga, Zoya Nadeem, Andy Tromans, and Tajinder Singh-Sian.

Attendees participated in a hands-on cross-cultural communication workshop led by Kate Moseley, gaining practical tools for global team management. The event also featured Nicola Hope, CIPD Midlands Representative, and Leighton Hughes, Chair of the CIPD Black Country Branch, who enriched discussions on industry-academia synergy.

Widely praised for its actionable insights and diverse perspectives, the conference was convened by Dr. Olu’ Shokunbi, Senior Lecturer in HR & Leadership. His leadership established the event as a landmark initiative, positioning Wolverhampton Business School as a catalyst for future-ready workforce development and setting the stage for an annual global HR forum.

