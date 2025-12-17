New Telegraph

December 17, 2025
Woli Arole Reveals Why He Keeps His Family Life Private

Nigerian Comedian Woli Arole has explained why he keeps his family life off social media, saying his marriage isn’t for public display or online validation.

According to his Instagram post, he prioritises companionship over social media posting, emphasising that marriage goes beyond online appearances.

Arole stressed that emotional connection is key, cautioning against oversharing and reminding followers that some aspects of life are better kept private.

He encouraged people to focus on genuine relationships rather than seeking online approval.

“Arole you rarely post about your family, why? My response: I didn’t marry for posting, I married for companionship!

“Not everything about your life should be public! What if there was no social media, won’t you live! Enjoy my selfie smile abegggg!” He wrote.

