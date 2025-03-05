Woli Arole Decries ‘Worldliness’ In Nigerian Gospel Music Industry

Share

Nigerian content creator and online Pastor, Oluwatoyin Bayegun, better known as Woli Arole, has raised concerns over the current trends in the Nigerian gospel music industry.

Taking to his social media page on Wednesday, Woli Arole bemoaned the “Hypocrisy, worldliness, and cabalism” that have taken over the gospel music scene.

According to him, the invitations for ministration are now based on connections rather than the leading of the Holy Spirit.

READ ALSO;

The content creator who spoke via his Instagram page said it has become difficult to distinguish between a gospel music minister and a secular artist.

He wrote: “The level of hypocrisy, worldliness, and cabalism in the gospel music industry in Nigeria is alarming.

“Oh yes! Invitations are based on who you know, not as the Spirit leads. Music ministers, too—we can’t differentiate whether you’re a performer or a minister. It’s well!”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

