New Telegraph

March 5, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 5, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Woli Arole Decries…

Woli Arole Decries ‘Worldliness’ In Nigerian Gospel Music Industry

Nigerian content creator and online Pastor, Oluwatoyin Bayegun, better known as Woli Arole, has raised concerns over the current trends in the Nigerian gospel music industry.

Taking to his social media page on Wednesday, Woli Arole bemoaned the “Hypocrisy, worldliness, and cabalism” that have taken over the gospel music scene.

According to him, the invitations for ministration are now based on connections rather than the leading of the Holy Spirit.

READ ALSO;

The content creator who spoke via his Instagram page said it has become difficult to distinguish between a gospel music minister and a secular artist.

He wrote: “The level of hypocrisy, worldliness, and cabalism in the gospel music industry in Nigeria is alarming.

“Oh yes! Invitations are based on who you know, not as the Spirit leads. Music ministers, too—we can’t differentiate whether you’re a performer or a minister. It’s well!”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Seun Kuti Blasts Celebrities For Not Supporting Natasha
Read Next

Oyo Govt To Upgrade 66 PHCs For Better Healthcare Delivery
Share
Copy Link
×