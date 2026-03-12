Woli Arole Criticises Modern Parenting Techniques

Nigerian comedian and preacher, Oluwatoyin Bayegun, popularly known as Woli Arole, has raised concerns about what he described as declining parenting values among the current generation.

Arole stated in an Instagram post that modern parenting approaches seem to be weaker than those of earlier generations.

He claims that parents used to be more spiritually involved in their children’s upbringing, frequently praying for them at midnight, anointing them with oil, and taking them to Prayer Mountains for direction.

READ ALSO:

According to him, these methods helped produce disciplined and well-rounded people. Arole criticised the increasing trend among some contemporary parents to put more emphasis on social media gossip, nightlife, and online arguments than on raising their kids.

He cautioned that if the trend persists, these diversions may have an impact on children’s upbringing and result in a generation with dubious morals.

Arole wrote, “I fear for this generation. Our parents put anointing oil on our heads, prayed for us at midnight, took us to the mountain—see the product of those labours.

“Some people in this generation are going from club to club, with lives full of gossip and dragging on social media. What will be the product of their kids? Shisha Baby!!!!”