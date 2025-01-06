Share

Nigerian comedian and actor, Bayegun Oluwatoyin, popularly known as Woli Arole, has announced the passing of his father.

The comedian shared the sad news on his Instagram page, describing his father as his hero, role model, and a man who left behind a lasting legacy.

“In an emotional post, Woli Arole wrote, “It has pleased the Lord to receive my father in Glory.

“It’s in total submission to the will of God that I announce the demise of my father, my hero, and my role model. I am happy that I spent your last moments with you in joy, prayers, and fun.

“Rest well, Baba Jimmy. Happy that you left a legacy, and that legacy is me. I would miss you so much.”

Woli Arole, known for his witty humour and skits, expressed gratitude for the time he shared with his father, highlighting their joyful moments together before his passing.

Fans, friends, and colleagues have since flooded Woli Arole’s social media with messages of condolence, offering prayers and support during this difficult time.

