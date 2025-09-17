Woli Agba Survives Fire Accident

Nigerian gospel comedian and actor, Ayo Ajewole, popularly known as Woli Agba, has recounted a miraculous escape from a fire accident that could have claimed his life.

In a testimony shared on Instagram, Woli Agba revealed that the incident occurred on Saturday after he narrowly escaped an accident caused by a burst tyre while on the highway.

He explained that he got another car to continue his journey to an event venue, unaware that the vehicle’s fuel tank had already caught fire.

According to him, despite being inside the burning car while changing his outfit, there was no explosion.

Attempts by people around to put out the fire with extinguishers failed until an unidentified man suddenly appeared with an industrial fire extinguisher, quenched the fire alone, and disappeared without recognition.

“They all thought it was a cable burning, but the fire never stopped despite several fire extinguishers being used. When they abandoned the car expecting it to explode, another man no one could describe came with an industrial fire extinguisher, quenched the fire all by himself and left,” he wrote.

Woli Agba described the experience as a divine intervention, comparing it to the biblical accounts of Moses and the three Hebrews who survived fire without harm.

“When God decides to save, even rules are suspended. Protocols are broken. Even miracles become unbelievable for the knowledge of men,” he added.

The comedian expressed gratitude to God, noting that the incident could have ended his life and cut short his ministry.