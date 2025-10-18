Wole Ojo Unveils Stellar Cast For ‘This Is Not A Nollywood Movie”

I t’s a line up of star studded cast, Bimbo Akintola, Julius Agwu, Hanks Anuku, Boma Apkore, for Nigeria’s renowned filmmaker and actor, Wale Ojo,’s latest movie, titled ‘This Is Not A Nollywood Movie ‘. It is nostalgic to note, that Wale Ojo’s latest movie, This is not A Nollywood movie’ is the first movie legendary actor, Hanks Anuku is making a grand comeback to the industry.

At a well attended press conference, the brilliant movie Director, Ojo said that his latest movie ‘This is Not a Nollywood Movie’ will be available for viewing in cinemas from December 5, 2025. The movie, written and directed by Wale Ojo and produced by Boma Akpore, tells the story of hope and determination when the lead character, Okechukwu, decides to make a comeback after a failed career.

According to Ojo, the movie is an actionpacked comedy which brings together a mix of veteran Nigerian actors and new generation actors showcasing Nigeria’s rich and diverse cultural heritage alongside the indefatigable Nigerian spirit. The movie also features features Shatta Bandle, Olumide Oworu, Brother Shaggy, amongst others. While the film is set for release this December, Wale Ojo explained that the movie will be premiered across five countries and will also be available for viewing in cinemas across the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States of America.

“We are going to have premieres in Accra, London, New York, Los Angeles and South Africa. From December 5th, we would be in Cinemas in Nigeria and we are also planning to release the film in international cinemas in the UK, the US, and Canada.” Speaking on the inspiration behind the movie, he explained that the movie was inspired by his various experiences in Nollywood and a desire to explore his comedy side

. He also noted that the movie title, ‘This is not A Nollywood movie’ is “what we call, a mystical title”. “I’ve always liked to explore my comedy side and I thought I should write as script. It’s a combination of different experiences in Nollywood and I want this movie to be like a feel good tonic for my people. I want people to forget anything negative,” he said.