Wole Arisekola Mourns Passing Of Sarkin Sasa

Mogaji Wole Arisekola has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Alhaji Haruna Maiyasin Katsina, the Sarkin Sasa Sardaunan Yamma, describing his demise as the end of an era for Nigeria.

In a heartfelt tribute, Arisekola described the late Sarkin Sasa as an exceptional leader, a father figure to many, and a statesman who dedicated his life to promoting unity, peace, and patriotism.

He noted that Alhaji Haruna Maiyasin Katsina was widely respected for his wisdom, integrity, and commitment to the welfare of his people.

As the Chairman of the Council of Arewa Traditional Rulers in the 17 Southern States of Nigeria, the late Sarkin Sasa played a critical role in fostering peaceful coexistence among different ethnic and religious groups.

Arisekola highlighted how his leadership encouraged dialogue, understanding, and inclusivity, ensuring that the Arewa community in the southern region was well-represented and protected.

“He was a bridge-builder, a man of peace whose words carried great wisdom. His leadership style was defined by diplomacy, fairness, and an unwavering commitment to justice. His contributions to national unity cannot be forgotten,” Arisekola stated.

He further emphasized that Sarkin Sasa’s influence extended far beyond his immediate domain, as he was actively involved in national discussions on peace and stability.

His ability to mediate conflicts and promote interfaith and interethnic harmony earned him admiration from traditional rulers, political leaders, and religious figures across the country.

Arisekola lamented that his passing comes at a time when Nigeria needs more leaders like him—leaders who prioritize peace, inclusivity, and development.

However, he found solace in knowing that the late Sarkin Sasa lived a fulfilled life and left behind a legacy that will inspire future generations.

Offering his condolences to the family, the Council of Arewa Traditional Rulers, and the entire Arewa community, Arisekola urged them to uphold the virtues of unity and peace that the late leader tirelessly promoted.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of Alhaji Haruna Maiyasin Katsina’s soul and expressed hope that his successor would continue the noble work he started.

As tributes pour in from across the country, many describe him as a father figure, mentor, and role model whose impact will not be forgotten. His passing leaves a deep vacuum, but his enduring legacy of peace, unity, and service will continue to guide future generations.

Arisekola concluded by praying that Almighty God grants him eternal rest and gives his loved ones the strength to bear this great loss.

May the soul of Alhaji Haruna Maiyasin Katsina, Sarkin Sasa Sardaunan Yamma, rest in peace.

