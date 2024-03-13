WOHD: Miss Nigeria Int’l Partners NDTA On Oral Health Sensitisation, Dental Checkup

Miss Nigeria International PLANET, Christiana Adenike Ogunwusi, has underscored the need to contribute to a global movement focused on raising awareness about oral health issues and promoting preventive measures to ensure better dental care for individuals worldwide.

This is why she has embarked on a sensitisation programme in Remo North, Ogun State, by giving free dental check-ups and treatment, as well as providing them with writing materials and consumable items.

Organised in collaboration with the Nigerian Dental Therapist Association (NDTA), Ogun State Chapter, and tagged “World Oral Health Day Free Dental Screening & Outreach,” the programme will hold on Monday, March 18, 2024, at Afotamodi Hall, Isara Remo, Ogun State. It will feature dental screening, free treatment, lectures and sensitisation.

The 26-year-old model and student of Ogun State Polytechnic of Health and Allied Sciences, Dental Therapy Department, who is from Ile-Ife, Osun State, stated this in a chat with New Telegraph recently, noting that as a Dental Therapy student, her involvement in World Oral Health Day “involves participation in activities related to promoting oral health awareness and preventive care practices.

It includes participating in educational programs, advocating for oral health initiatives, volunteering for dental care activities, and spreading awareness about the significance of maintaining good oral health.”

“Yearly World Oral Health Day for all dental professionals, I want to celebrate it by doing all of these for this community and neighbouring villages. I am in collaboration with Nigeria Dental Therapist Association Ogun State Chapter in order to achieve this goal.”

For her, “World Oral Health Day provides an opportunity to contribute to a global movement focused on raising awareness about oral health issues and promoting preventive measures to ensure better dental care for individuals worldwide. By actively participating in World Oral Health Day activities.

I can play a vital role in promoting healthy oral hygiene habits, preventing dental problems, and ultimately improving the overall well-being of communities. My involvement can have a positive impact on individuals’ oral health behaviours, leading to a healthier population and reducing the burden of oral diseases globally.”

On what inspired her to provide free dental check-ups, treatments, and other materials to the community, Ogunwusi said: “The inspiration comes from understanding that dental care is overlooked yet essential for overall health. By providing free check-ups and treatments, we can directly improve the community’s well-being, because of the profound impact it can have on improving oral health outcomes and fostering a culture of preventive care within the community.

By offering these services at no cost, we can reach individuals who may not have easy access to dental care and address oral health issues before they escalate into more serious problems. This initiative aligns with the core mission of promoting oral health and well-being among the community members.

Collaborating with the Nigerian Dental Therapist’s Association (NDTA) Ogun State Chapter further strengthens this effort by pooling resources, expertise, and networks to extend the reach and effectiveness of our community dental health programs.

Through this collaboration, I can leverage the collective knowledge and experience of dental professionals to provide comprehensive care and education to a broader audience.

By working together with the NDTA Ogun State Chapter, I can enhance the breadth and quality of services offered, ensuring that more individuals benefit from essential dental care and education, ultimately leading to healthier smiles and improved overall health within the community.”

She added that in previous events, they’ve had individuals who, after receiving dental care, shared their stories of improved self-esteem and pain relief, which were very moving and highlighted the event’s impact.

“The hope is to create a ripple effect, by educating one person, they can teach others, leading to a community that values and takes care of their oral health long-term,” she said.

Ogunwusi, however, noted that organising such events “comes with logistical and financial hurdles. Building a network of volunteers, collaboration and securing sponsorships from local businesses have been crucial in overcoming these challenges.”

She also noted that oral health in Nigeria is underestimated.” Individuals don’t see it as a necessity to visit the dental clinic unless they experience pain in their mouth.

Furthermore, oral health awareness is not highly pronounced in Nigeria. Based on these issues, I am utilizing my platform to promote the importance of oral health across all geopolitical zones in Nigeria,” Ogunwusi said, stressing that her passion stems from seeing firsthand how good oral health can transform lives, not just in terms of dental appearance but also in overall health and confidence.

On how she sees her role as Miss Nigeria International PLANET in advocating for better oral health care in Nigeria, she said: “I feel it’s my duty to use my platform and in collaboration with other agencies to reach a wider audience, advocate for better policies, and set an example by participating in events and campaigns.

On the issue of youth emigration, now referred to as ‘Japa’, Ogunwusi averred that it can be addressed by creating an environment that offers better economic prospects and quality of life. This, according to her, includes “investing in quality education, healthcare, housing and provision of basic amenities.

The government could also focus on economic reforms that encourage entrepreneurship and job creation, particularly in sectors like technology and renewable energy, which are attractive to the younger generation. Moreover, establishing a sense of national pride and hope through good governance and community development projects can motivate youths to build their future within the country.”