WOHD: Africa Has Highest Number Of Noma Disease Cases –WHO

As Nigeria joins other countries of the world to mark this year’s World Oral Health Day, the World Health Organisation (WHO) yesterday said African has the highest number of noma cases, a rapidly progressing, non-contagious gangrenous disease of the mouth that primarily affects young children.

Besides, the organisation said noma disease has a high fatality rate and if left untreated, survivors often suffer from life-long impairments, disfigurement, stigma and discrimination.

Noma is a gangrenous disease that leads to tissue destruction of the face, especially the mouth and cheek.

The Acting WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, disclosed this in his message made available to New Telegraph in Makurdi, Benue State, to mark the 2025 World Oral Health Day which is observed annually on March 20.

Ihekweazu lamented that oral heath, an essential component of overall wellbeing has been overlooked. He said: “The region also has the highest number of noma cases, a rapidly progressing, non-contagious gangrenous disease of the mouth that primarily affects young children.

“If left untreated, noma has a high fatality rate, and survivors often suffer from life-long impairments, disfigurement, stigma and discrimination.

“To tackle these challenges, member states endorsed the Regional Oral Health Strategy 2016–2025, integrating oral disease into noncommunicable disease (NCD) prevention and control programmes.”

He added that the diseases such as dental caries, gum disease and tooth loss has affected 42 per cent of the WHO African Region’s population in 2021.

