Wofai Faida Shares Adorable Photos Of Newborn

Notable Nigerian comedian, Wofai Fada, has expressed excitement with the first glimpse of her newborn in adorable maternity photos.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Wofai Fada, who recently tied the knot with her fiancé, Nollywood actor, Taiwo Olakitan Cole, announced the arrival of their first child in a recent Instagram post.

In a post via her Instagram page, Fada shared adorable photos giving a glimpse into her newborn.

The maternity photos capture Wofai Fada tenderly cradling her daughter, gazing lovingly into her eyes.

Wofai Fada described her baby girl as “a full bundle of joy” and expressed heartfelt gratitude to her maker.

Sharing photos, she captioned it with: “We are Forever grateful to God for this precious gift❤️. Our princess is here. My joy is complete ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”.

