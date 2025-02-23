Wofai Fada, Taiwo Cole Celebrate Dedication’s Dedication

Share

Nollywood actress and comedian, Wofai Fada and her husband, Taiwo Cole have unveiled their daughter’s face in celebration of their child’s dedication in church.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that the couple got married last year and announced the arrival of their first child on the first of December 2024.

Taking to her Instagram page, Wofai Fada unveiled their daughter’s cute face as the couple and family were seen regally dressed in their traditional attire to mark the event.

Sharing a video capturing their family photoshoot, she wrote: “With peace, love and everything nice.

Thank you, Lord, for the gift of family ❤️❤️ babydedicationservice #ifegoestochurch #humbled#blessed&highlyfavored.” Netizens have taken to the comment section to celebrate with the family and wish them well. Reaction trailing this post; odocha.sylvia said: “HRH, the Princess of the Cole Kingdoms, and realms. We celebrate you.” oluchyluu wrote: “The newest granddaughter of Cole of Victory Island goes to church

It’s loud and clear ❤️❤️❤️” dez_dmarshall commented: “The BEAUTY in this!!! Congratulations and cheers to laughter and love in your home always ” jezzy3688 wrote: “Engr. Cole has aligned Congratulations are in order. God bless your beautiful family ❤️❤️❤️” See post below; View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wofai Cole (@wofaifada)

