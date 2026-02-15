Nollywood actress and comedian, Wofai Fada, has shared her perspective on Valentine’s Day, revealing that for her, the holiday has always been about creating meaningful experiences for others.

Speaking in an interview with Saturday Beats, the actress said, “What I’m looking for every Valentine’s Day is how to serve people and make them feel comfortable.

“Planning a Valentine’s menu, trying to get them together; you don’t even think about yourself. Over the years, every Valentine’s, this is what we do.

“Sometimes the experiences I’ve had were proposals. People come in, eat, propose, we play love songs for them, and sometimes we call an artist to sing for them.

“That’s how we enjoy ourselves-seeing others enjoy themselves.”

On her plans for Valentine’s Day, she stated that she and her husband prefer to celebrate privately after the holiday, often with a romantic dinner.

“After Valentine’s Day, we plan to take a hotel room, so we can enjoy other people’s services.

“Everything I’m talking about is what we do most weekends, so l don’t want people to think we’re going out specifically for Valentine’s Day,” she said.

This year, Fada noted a notable difference in her celebrations: the opening of a new branch of her restaurant brand, JustAfang, in Abuja.

“What makes this year different is that we want to see how Abuja responds to Valentine’s Day. Lagos people are outgoing, but Abuja is more laid-back.