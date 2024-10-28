Wofai Fada Confirms Legal Marriage To Taiwo Cole (Photos)

Share

Nigerian Media personality, Wofai Fada has officially confirmed her civic wedding to Taiwo Cole, marking a new chapter in their relationship following a saga with family.

New Telegraph gathered that the couple’s union, which first stirred public attention about four months ago during their traditional wedding, faced disapproval from Taiwo’s family, the Coles.

The Cole family had publicly distanced themselves from the marriage, voicing their dissatisfaction with the union, stirring a wave of online commentary.

Despite the family disapproval, the couple has moved forward, sharing affectionate moments in their civic wedding photos that have since gone viral.

With photos making rounds, Wofai and Taiwo are seen embracing and dressed in elegant attire, celebrating their commitment despite the previous familial rift.

Sharing photos, she captioned it with; “Every love story is beautiful, but ours is my favorite. Legally hitched ❤️❤️. @taiwo.cole.7 #TWOforever. #MrsCole. #2 of 3, and forever to go,”

Fans and followers have flooded Wofai’s posts with congratulatory messages. However, many couldn’t resist referencing the earlier family dispute, leading to a mix of heartfelt well-wishes and sarcastic remarks directed at the Cole family.

While others praised Wofai for handling the situation with poise and resilience in the comments about her beautiful photos from the event.

More photos from Wofai Fada’s civic wedding

