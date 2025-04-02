Wofai Fada Celebrates Husband, Taiwo Cole On His Birthday

Share

Nollywood actress and comedian, Wofai Fada has taken to her Instagram page to celebrate the birthday of her husband, Taiwo Cole.

Taking to her page, Wofai Dada shared a photo of herself and her husband looking happy.

She captioned the photo: “Happiest Birthday to my man Taiwo Cole.

I’m hoping you know how very loved you are, not only by me, but by your family, friends, and everyone who’s lucky enough to have you in their life”.

READ ALSO:

“There’s no one I’d rather have by my side as we go through the highs and lows of life together. “May God continue to bless you with good luck, happiness, good health and success in every walk of life. You deserve to have all the good things in the world. “I’m so grateful the universe brought us together. Cheers to more life /years together, forever.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

