WNTD: Break Cycle Of Addiction, Protect Future Generations –WHO

Share

As the world marks World No Tobacco Day, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has urged governments across the world and stakeholders to take concrete action by banning flavoured and attractively designed tobacco and nicotine products with required graphic health warnings on packaging.

Also, the world body has called for the restriction of tobacco product advertising and promotional activities; and the raising of taxes on all tobacco products.

In addition, the WHO and its partners have called on the global community to raise awareness, expose the industry’s harmful tactics, and commit to building a tobacco-free future.

In some countries, up to 90 per cent of e-cigarette users are drawn in by these flavoured varieties. “The tobacco industry knows exactly what it’s doing.

With flavours and attractive packaging, they’re creating traps for our youth and women,” said Dr. Hanan Balkhy, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean.

“Our Region has the highest youth smoking rates in the world. We must act to protect the next generation. No more tricks.

No more traps.” Balkhy said: “We need to work with all stakeholders, led by governments, to curb the use of flavours and colorful designs, especially in emerging nicotine products like e-cigarettes and vapes.

“We owe it to our children, our communities, and our future generations to take bold action.” World No Tobacco Day is observed annually on May 31 is a global initiative to raise public awareness about the health risks associated with tobacco use and to advocate for policies that reduce tobacco consumption.

The day also highlights the efforts of the WHO and other organisations in combating the tobacco epidemic, promoting cessation, and preventing future harm.

The gender gap in tobacco use is also narrowing. More women and girls are using tobacco, increasing their risk of cervical cancer, osteoporosis, fertility problems, and other health issues. This troubling trend underscores the need for immediate and coordinated action.

Share