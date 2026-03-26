WMD: Nigeria Urges Stronger Investment, Partnerships In Climate Services

Nigeria has joined the global community in celebrating the crucial role of meteorological and hydrological services in safeguarding lives, supporting economic development, and building resilience against climate risks.

The celebration, which held yesterday at the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) headquarters in Abuja, brought together government officials, aviation stakeholders, scientists, and development partners to reflect on this year’s theme: “Observing Today, Protecting Tomorrow.”

Delivering his keynote address, NiMet Director-General, Charles Anosike, highlighted Nigeria’s progress in modernizing its meteorological infrastructure, emphasizing the importance of accurate, timely, and reliable observations from land, air, water, and space.

“Every forecast, every early warning, and every climate outlook begins with accurate observations. Observing today is essential to protecting tomorrow,” Anosike said. nosike noted that NiMet had extended technical support to regional partners, including Liberia, Niger, Somalia, and Burkina Faso, and urged greater public-private collaboration to meet the increasing demands on meteorological services.

“Investment in weather stations, AI-based forecasting, satellite data systems, and observation technologies today will safeguard lives, infrastructure, and economic activities tomorrow,” he said.

Also, in his goodwill message, the Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, Chris Najomo, highlighted the critical partnership between aviation and meteorology, saying that realtime, high-precision weather data is essential for safe flight operations.