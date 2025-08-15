WMA Urges Hungary To End Pressure On Medical Chamber

The World Medical Association (WMA) has called on theHungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán to halt what it described as a political and legal campaign against the Hungarian Medical Chamber (MOK).

In a formal letter to Mr. Orbán, WMA President Dr. Ashok Philip condemned recent government actions that include removing MOK’s compulsory membership requirement and transferring its ethical oversight responsibilities to a state-controlled body.

The letter also raised concern over public remarks by State Secretary for Health Péter Takács, who questioned the Chamber’s continued existence and alleged it was part of a “foreign-directed political network.” Philip noted that MOK has long been a respected member of the WMA, recognised for defending public health, protecting patients, and upholding medical ethics.

He warned that public attacks on a democratically elected professional body threaten the independence of doctors, a principle he described as “essential” for quality medical care and the well-being of the Hungarian people.