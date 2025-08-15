New Telegraph

August 15, 2025
August 15, 2025
WMA Urges Hungary To End Pressure On Medical Chamber

The World Medical Association (WMA) has called on theHungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán to halt what it described as a political and legal campaign against the Hungarian Medical Chamber (MOK).

In a formal letter to Mr. Orbán, WMA President Dr. Ashok Philip condemned recent government actions that include removing MOK’s compulsory membership requirement and transferring its ethical oversight responsibilities to a state-controlled body.

The letter also raised concern over public remarks by State Secretary for Health Péter Takács, who questioned the Chamber’s continued existence and alleged it was part of a “foreign-directed political network.” Philip noted that MOK has long been a respected member of the WMA, recognised for defending public health, protecting patients, and upholding medical ethics.

He warned that public attacks on a democratically elected professional body threaten the independence of doctors, a principle he described as “essential” for quality medical care and the well-being of the Hungarian people.

