WMA Seeks Release Of Djalali By Iran

The World Medical Association (WMA) has urged the Iranian authorities to immediately and unconditionally release Dr Ahmadreza Djalali, an academic and emergency medicine physician arbitrarily detained in Iran since 2016.

In a letter the WMA sent to the Iranian authorities, the organisation expressed deep concern for Dr Djalali treatment and the ongoing imprisonment. Djalali was sentenced to death following what the WMA describes as “grossly unfair trial” “We consider Dr. Djalali to be a prisoner of conscience.

He has been unjustly detained and faces inhumane treatment simply for carrying out his professional and academic work.

We urge the Iranian authorities to release him immediately and unconditionally,” said Dr. Ashok Philip, President of the WMA. This is not the first time the WMA has raised its voice in support of Dr. Djalali.