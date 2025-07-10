WMA Seeks Protection Of Physicians, Other Healthcare Workers In Gaza

The World Medical Association (WMA) has reiterated its earlier statements about the protection of healthcare in Israel and Gaza.

The call came after the tragic death of Dr Marwan al-Sultan, the director of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza recently. Recall that an Isreali strike on a residential building in Gaza killed the director of the Indonesian Hospital along with members of his family.

WMA said the death of Dr Marwan al-Sultan “reminds us of the disastrous humanitarian implications when physicians and other healthcare personnel become victims of armed conflicts.”

To this end, the WMA has therefore called for a swift, negotiated, sustainable end to the hostilities, the release of all hostages, humanitarian aid to reach all those in need, and re-establishment of safe healthcare facilities and access to care.

The deaths of physicians and other personnel involved in treating patients in these conflicts has a multiplier effect – patients needing lifesaving care will have fewer options, and some may even die from the lack of access.