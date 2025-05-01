WMA Seeks Clearer Definitions For Non-physician Roles To Protect Patients

Share

The World Medical Association (WMA) has called for greater clarity regarding the titles and roles of non-physician practitioners.

The group made the call during its 229th Council Session which was held in Montevideo, the capital of Uruguay. Following concerns raised by the British Medical Association about physician assistants using new designations (such as physician associates or anesthesia associates), the resolution emphasizes that the titles and roles of non-physician health providers must be transparent to avoid public confusion and to safeguard patient care.

While physician assistants and other non-physician providers serve as important members of healthcare teams under the appropriate supervision of physicians, titles such as “physician associates” and “anesthesia associates” risk misleading patients, who deserve transparency about the training and credentials of those providing their care.

Similarly, the WMA supports the British Medical Association’s concerns that terms traditionally reserved for physicians, such as ‘medical professional’ or ‘medically trained,’ should not be expanded to describe these non-physician providers.

“The terminology being adopted in some areas — particularly the use of the term ‘associate’ — is misleading for patients and healthcare teams alike,” said WMA President Dr. Ashok Philip.

“It is critical that these professionals are recognised as assistants, not associates, to accurately reflect their supporting role within healthcare teams and to protect the trust and safety of patients.”

Furthermore, the WMA emphasised that these non-physician providers should be deployed with clearly defined scopes of practice under the supervision of physicians.

It is also vital that the expansion of non-physician roles does not detract from the training opportunities or resources available for physicians and medical students. Investment in the education and development of fully qualified doctors must remain a top priority to ensure the highest standards of patient care.

