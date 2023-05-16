WMA president to address 127th German Medical Assembly

The President of the World Medical Association (WMA), Dr Osahon Enabulele, will address the 127th German Medical Assembly on May 16. The 127th German Medi- cal Assembly is billed to run from May 16 to 19 and will feature discussions on recent health policy developments, and important political issues affecting the medical profession. The WMA President will address the Assembly on the themes: ‘Freedom and Responsibility in the medical Profession,’ as well as ‘Health Education: From Knowledge to Action.’

The Assembly is expect- ed to draw the participation of several leaders and stakeholders from all walks of life, including leaders of the German healthcare system and the German Medical Association. After his participation at the 127th German Medical Assembly, the WMA President is expected to depart Essen to participate in some sessions at the forthcoming World Health Assembly billed to hold in Geneva, Switzerland. The WMA President who is a renowned global leader and profound advocate of cit- izens’ health rights and the rights, well-being, safety and working conditions of phy- sicians and other members of the health workforce, had earlier safely arrived in Es- sen, Germany, where he was warmly received by mem- bers of the German Medical Association.