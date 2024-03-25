New Telegraph

March 25, 2024
WMA President Expresses Solidarity Over Terror Attack In Moscow

President of the World Medical Association (WMA), Dr Lujain Al Qodmani, has described the attack on peacefully gathering people in Moscow on March 22, as an abhorrent act of terror. AlQodmani made this known in a statement issued from his office yesterday.

Recall that at least 133 people died and more than 150 others injured on Friday in Moscow when gunmen wearing combat fatigues opened fire with automatic weapons at the venue as concertgoers were preparing to watch a performance. An affiliate of ISIL (ISIS), Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISIS-K), has claimed responsibility for the assault.

